Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actor Rajesh Madhavan set to tie the knot with Deepthi Karat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2024 09:50 AM IST
Rajesh Madhavan, Deepthi Karat
Rajesh Madhavan, Deepthi Karat. Photo: Instagram/Rajesh Madhavan
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Rajesh Madhavan is gearing up for his wedding to Deepthi Karat. Deepthi was an associate director of 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu,' in which Rajesh starred. The couple received warm wishes from fellow actors and friends on various social media platforms. Chithra Nair, Rajesh's co-star in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu,' also extended her best wishes.

Rajesh, who hails from Kasaragod, initially worked in television programs before making his foray into cinema. His cinematic journey commenced with a role as a production controller in Sanal Aman's film 'Asthamayam.' Subsequently, he portrayed a small role in Dileesh Pothan's 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram' and later served as an assistant director in Pothan's 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.'

Rajesh's contributions extend to significant roles in various films, including 'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham,' '18+,' 'Neelavelicham,' and 'Minnal Murali.'

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.