Actor Rajesh Madhavan set to tie the knot with Deepthi Karat

Actor Rajesh Madhavan is gearing up for his wedding to Deepthi Karat. Deepthi was an associate director of 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu,' in which Rajesh starred. The couple received warm wishes from fellow actors and friends on various social media platforms. Chithra Nair, Rajesh's co-star in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu,' also extended her best wishes.

Rajesh, who hails from Kasaragod, initially worked in television programs before making his foray into cinema. His cinematic journey commenced with a role as a production controller in Sanal Aman's film 'Asthamayam.' Subsequently, he portrayed a small role in Dileesh Pothan's 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram' and later served as an assistant director in Pothan's 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.'

Rajesh's contributions extend to significant roles in various films, including 'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham,' '18+,' 'Neelavelicham,' and 'Minnal Murali.'