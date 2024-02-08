After Kiran Rao, Sandeep Reddy Vanga claps back at Parvathy Thiruvothu for criticising his movies

Controversial movie Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga appears to be retaliating against critics of his film. Since its release, 'Animal' has been making headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. The film has faced accusations of promoting misogyny and toxic masculinism.

Recently, Reddy responded to Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, for her comments on the movie. Now, it seems he has turned his attention to Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu.

In a recent interview, Reddy addressed Parvathy's remarks about his previous films 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh'. He expressed his perspective, saying, "People don’t understand what glorification means. They expect a lecture from the hero in the climax, where he admits to all his mistakes. They expect the hero to die a dog’s death. Forget regular people, even actors don’t understand this."

Reddy specifically mentioned Parvathy, recalling her interview where she discussed the Joaquin Phoenix film, 'Joker'. He said, "There was one Malayalam actor, Parvathy Thiruvothu. She said in an interview that Joker didn’t glorify killing. When Joker dances on the stairs while a song plays, she didn’t think that was glorification. I was shocked. She’s a very good actor, and if someone like her can feel Joker doesn’t glorify violence but Kabir Singh does, then what can we expect of the general public."

Parvathy had previously shared her perspective during a 2019 roundtable interview with Film Companion, where she compared the violence in 'Joker' to that in 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh'.