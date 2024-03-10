Writer B Jeyamohan accuses 'Manjummel Boys' of being a movie on reckless drunkards from Kerala

'Manjummel Boys' has emerged as one of the biggest hits in the Malayalam film industry this year, garnering praise from both audiences and celebrities alike. The film revolves around a group of individuals from Kerala embarking on a trip to Kodaikanal, navigating through tense moments when one of their friends falls into the dangerous Guna caves. Its success has extended beyond Kerala, resonating well with audiences in Tamil Nadu as well.

However, amidst its acclaim, Tamil and Malayalam language writer, as well as literary critic B Jeyamohan, has voiced strong criticism against the movie. In a blog post, he expressed his disapproval, labelling 'Manjummel Boys' as a portrayal of reckless drunkards from Kerala.

Jeyamohan's critique goes further, stating, 'Manjummel Boys' is a disturbing film that depicts reality rather than fiction. He said the tourists from Kerala engage in excessive drinking, vomiting, stumbling, and displaying a lack of common sense or social awareness. He also went on to say that Malayali alcoholics misbehave in public, leaving behind a trail of vomit and broken bottles.

Netizens have expressed mixed reviews on his opinion. One Reddit user commented, "He himself is a mallu, he is just trying to get some popularity by talking like this." In his blog, Jeyamohan also mentioned that Malayalis refuse to learn other languages and expect others to learn their language. This statement has not been well-received by many. One comment read, "Of all the things to accuse a Malayali of, refusing to learn other languages is not one of them. Most Malayalis are willing to learn the language of the place they reside in and even do that." Another user remarked, "As a Malayali, I totally disagree with his comment on language because most Malayalis I know are polyglots."