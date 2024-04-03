Priyanka Chopra attends brother Siddharth’s roka ceremony with Nick and Maltie

Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth is all set to tie the knot. The actress shared photos of Siddharth’s roka ceremony on her social media handle. Actor Neelam Upaddhyaya is Siddharth’s fiancee.

Siddharth who is a film producer has been dating Neelam for some time now, though they made their relationship public only recently. Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas attended the intimate ceremony, which was held in India. Previously, Nick had shared several photos of the couple enjoying Holi.

Priyanka Chopra with Siddharth and Neelam. Photo | Instagram (siddharthchopra89)

Priyanka wore a lovely red sari, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Nick looked dashing in an ethnic jacket and kurta set. Neelam also spent a lot of time pampering Maltie at the ceremony.

Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar in 2019, but the couple called the wedding off. Photos of their roka ceremony had also gone viral on social media then.