A ride every cinema lover will love: Varun Dhawan praises Fahadh Faasil’s 'Aavesham'

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam hit, Aavesham. In his story, Varun shared a reel about the film and urged his fans to watch it. He captioned the reel, “This movie is such a ride every cinema lover will love it.”

Before Varun Dhawan, other notable actors such as Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also expressed their admiration for Aavesham. They lauded the movie for its entertaining and wild nature, highlighting Fahadh Faasil's standout performance.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, 'Aavesham' marks his second directorial venture after the superhit 'Romancham.' Like its predecessor, 'Aavesham' is also set in Bengaluru, focusing on the lives of three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who join Ranga's gang to confront their intimidating seniors. The film boldly reintroduces Fahadh as 'Ranga,' showcasing his dynamic portrayal and setting the stage for his intense and captivating performance.