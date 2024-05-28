Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' overtakes Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' as Netflix India's top film

While expectations were high for Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed film 'Jawan' to dominate Netflix India in the latter half of 2023, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut thriller, 'Jaane Jaan,' that took the top spot. Featuring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, 'Jaane Jaan' premiered on Netflix on September 21.

Reports indicate that 'Jaane Jaan,' directed by Sujoy Ghosh, achieved an impressive 20.2 million views globally. This success catapulted it to the number-one position among Netflix India films for the second half of 2023. Kapoor's highly anticipated OTT debut delivered a compelling story, earning it the 83rd spot on Netflix's global most-watched titles list and demonstrating its international appeal.

In contrast, 'Jawan' accumulated 16.2 million views worldwide. Despite being one of Bollywood's highest-grossing films, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film secured the 120th position on Netflix's global most-watched films list. Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' showcased significant success but ultimately fell behind 'Jaane Jaan' in viewership numbers.