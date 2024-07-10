Kamal Haasan remembers Nedumudi Venu, says he was one of Mollywood's finest actors

Kamal Haasan who worked with Nedumudi Venu on the sets of 'Indian' and 'Indian 2' reminisced about his experience working with the late actor Nedumudi Venu. The actor, during the Kerala promotions of the upcoming Shankar directorial 'Indian 2', said Nedumudi Venu was one of the finest actors in Malayalam cinema and added that he could carry out any role with ease. “Today, I miss Nedumudi Venu. He was one of the finest actors in Malayalam cinema. He could easily be cast as the lead in movies, yet he was also perfect as a character actor. He was not keeping well during the shoot of Indian 2. During the shoot, he would share his apprehensions with me. We spoke about how we would celebrate this movie together after its release. Today, when I stand here, I feel his presence with me,” he said.

Director Shankar with actors Kamal Haasan and Siddharth. Photo | Jibin Chempola (Malayala Manorama)

Kamal also spoke about his journey in cinema. “I never thought I would come this far. Indian 2 was also an unexpected journey. I am sure the film will not disappoint you,” he said. The actor will reprise his role as Veerasekaran Senapathy in the movie. The movie produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies is being distributed by Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam movies in Kerala. 'Chittha' actor Siddharth, S J Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and the late actor Nedumudi Venu are part of the cast.