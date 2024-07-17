'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram all set to make Bollywood debut

Mumbai: Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram who earned critical acclaim for the superhit movie ‘Manjummel Boys’ is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. The director announced his collaboration with Phantom Studios for his first Hindi venture.

The official handle of Phantom Studios confirmed the news on social media. It said: “Here’s to new beginnings, We’re thrilled to commence a new collaborative journey with the immensely talented @_chidambaram_! He’s made his mark in the south with his unique vision and storytelling prowess, and we’re excited to work on his debut in Hindi cinema!"

It said that Phantom has always leaned towards pushing concept-driven stories and empowering creative-oriented directors, and Chidambaram’s creative vision aligns perfectly with our ethos. “He has smashed box office records with Manjummel Boys, and we’re excited to see the magic we make together,” it said. Chidambaram who made his debut as a filmmaker with the 2021 film ‘Jan.E.Man’, is celebrated for his distinctive storytelling and nuanced character portrayals.

(With inputs from IANS)