Indrajith and Anaswaraja Rajan in ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’. See first look poster

The makers of 'Mr & Mrs Bachelor' have released the first look poster of the film starring Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. The first look poster reveals Anaswara sitting on the bonnet of a car wearing her bridal dress.

The film will be director Deepu Karunakaran's sixth movie and the first one after the Manju Warrier-starrer 'Karinkunnam 6s'. Besides Indrajith and Anaswara, Rahul Madhav, Deepu Karunakaran, Sohan Seenulal and Biju Pappan will play pivotal roles in the film, which is slated for release on August 23. ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ is bankrolled by Prakash Highline for the banner of Highline Pictures.

The screenplay of the movie is penned by Arjun T Sathyan, while Pradeep Nair has handled the camera. Sobin K Soman is the film's editor, while Sabu Ram and P S Jayahari are the art director and music composer of the film, respectively. The costumes are by Buzi Baby John while S Murugan is the production controller and Babu R is the executive producer. Sabari is the film PRO.