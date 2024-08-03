Malayalam
'Ullozhukku' silently makes its OTT debut, winning hearts worldwide

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2024 09:13 AM IST Updated: August 03, 2024 09:33 AM IST
ullozhukku art - 9
'Ullozhukku' poster. Photo: IMDb
'Ullozhukku', starring the talented duo Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu, has finally begun streaming online after a successful theatrical run. The film, which garnered widespread acclaim, is now available on Amazon Prime Video and is receiving even more love from audiences.
As fans eagerly tune in to watch, the film's popularity grows, bolstered by rave reviews.

In addition to Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu, the film features a strong supporting cast, including Alencier Ley Lopez, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Prasanth Murali, Jaya Kurup, and Veena Nair in pivotal roles.
Also Read: Women's journeys in Christo Tomy's 'Ullozhukku'

Directed by Christo Tomy and co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, 'Ullozhukku' talks about the complex relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law. However, it goes beyond the typical 'saas-bahu' dynamics. Urvashi, as the mother-in-law Leelamma, and Parvathy, as the daughter-in-law Anju, share a home but each yearns for what they believe would be their ideal lives. 

