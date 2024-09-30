Going into hiding is not the solution: Navya Nair

Actor Navya Nair recently asserted that going into hiding out of fear of the law is not the appropriate response. She made these comments while addressing media inquiries related to the Hema Committee during a press conference for the Maathangi Festival.

Navya said that she would not advocate for fleeing from legal matters, stating that cases involving the court and police will ultimately reach their own conclusions. "I’m not currently saying this to avoid being interpreted as fleeing; I know there will be more questions of this nature than those related to the festival. I have no intention of running away," she noted.

She further expressed her understanding of the media's perspective. "It’s enough to recognize that what you feel is what I feel too," she remarked.

Navya invited journalists to ask questions if they wish to make news but clarified her purpose for being there. "If you want to make news by getting me to say something, go ahead and ask. However, I am here to discuss something that is not newsworthy and unlikely to be of interest. If such a matter is dragged into the conversation, it will become news now," she explained.

She cautioned that shifting focus to unrelated issues could detract from the Maathangi Festival and the commitment to dance, ultimately limiting the reach of their efforts. "So, when I come to another place after this, I would be happy if you ask such questions then. It’s your right to ask questions. I will never question the media," she concluded.