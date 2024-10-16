Birthday boy Prithviraj impresses as Zayed Mazood in new 'Empuraan' poster

The makers of 'Empuraan' unveiled a new character poster from the film on actor-director Prithviraj's birthday. The poster introduced Prithviraj as Zayed Mazood, who will play the 'Emperor's General' in the movie.

The poster was shared with an impressive caption: “Forsaken by God…nurtured by the DEVIL! Zayed Masood The Emperor’s General. L2E EMPURAAN.”

The movie directed by Prithviraj is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Lucifer' and features Mohanlal in the lead. Actor-screenwriter Murali Gopy has penned the script for the film. Currently, 'Empuraan' has completed over a hundred days of shooting, with the most recent filming taking place in Gujarat. The team has now wrapped up the shoot in Hyderabad and is en route to Thiruvananthapuram. Scenes featuring actors, including Mohanlal, were filmed in Gujarat.

Looking ahead, further filming is planned at international locations, including Dubai. The film is expected to be released in March 2025. The first part, 'Lucifer,' premiered on March 28, 2019, and the team aims for Empuraan to follow suit with its release on the same date in 2025.