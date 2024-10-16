Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Birthday boy Prithviraj impresses as Zayed Mazood in new 'Empuraan' poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2024 08:27 PM IST
Prithviraj in 'Empuraan'. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

The makers of 'Empuraan' unveiled a new character poster from the film on actor-director Prithviraj's birthday. The poster introduced Prithviraj as Zayed Mazood, who will play the 'Emperor's General' in the movie.
The poster was shared with an impressive caption: “Forsaken by God…nurtured by the DEVIL! Zayed Masood The Emperor’s General. L2E EMPURAAN.”

The movie directed by Prithviraj is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Lucifer' and features Mohanlal in the lead. Actor-screenwriter Murali Gopy has penned the script for the film. Currently, 'Empuraan' has completed over a hundred days of shooting, with the most recent filming taking place in Gujarat. The team has now wrapped up the shoot in Hyderabad and is en route to Thiruvananthapuram. Scenes featuring actors, including Mohanlal, were filmed in Gujarat.
Looking ahead, further filming is planned at international locations, including Dubai. The film is expected to be released in March 2025. The first part, 'Lucifer,' premiered on March 28, 2019, and the team aims for Empuraan to follow suit with its release on the same date in 2025.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE