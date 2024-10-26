This is beyond ridiculous: Alia Bhatt slams cosmetic surgery rumours

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to address the swirling speculation about her appearance and the rumours of cosmetic surgery that have been circulating online. In a note, she criticized trolls and critics for their misleading claims, particularly those suggesting that her expressions are a result of Botox misuse. Alia expressed her frustration over comments about her having a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking," stressing the casual nature of these serious accusations made without any evidence.

She wrote, “Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery—your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video claiming I've had Botox gone wrong, and to the numerous clickbait articles labelling me with a 'crooked smile' and a 'weird way of speaking'—this is your hypercritical judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around 'scientific' explanations, claiming I'm paralyzed on one side? Are you kidding me? These are SERIOUS claims thrown around with zero proof or confirmation.”

Alia went on to express concern about the impact of these rumours, especially on young and impressionable individuals who might take such sensationalized claims seriously. “What's worse is that you're influencing young minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? None of it makes sense. We need to address the absurd lens through which women are judged and objectified online. Our faces, bodies, and personal lives are up for critique, while we should be celebrating individuality instead of tearing each other apart.”

She lamented that much of this judgment comes from other women, asking, “Whatever happened to 'live and let live'? Why can't we accept each other’s choices? It seems we’ve normalized the habit of picking each other apart. Meanwhile, it's just another day of entertainment, with scripts made up by the Internet.” Alia's powerful message serves as a call for kindness and understanding in a world often dominated by harsh scrutiny.