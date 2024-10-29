I learned about it on social media: Miya George responds to defamation rumours

Actor Miya George has addressed rumours that the owner of a curry powder brand has filed a defamation suit against her for allegedly making false claims in an advertisement. Miya stated that she has not received any official communication regarding this matter. In her Instagram post, she mentioned that she learned about the rumours through social media.

Miya pointed out that the headline of the false news was ironic. She questioned why a brand owner would sue an ambassador for promoting the brand.

“I have heard that a legal proceeding has been initiated against me, but I have no idea about it. No one has informed me of such a legal action. Let me point out that the heading of this news piece seems ironic. Why would a brand owner file a complaint against the ambassador for promoting the brand?

I haven’t received any official communication regarding this. In fact, I learned about it only through social media. I have no idea who is behind such false news,” Miya stated.

There have been rumours that the owner of the curry powder brand is suing Miya for Rs 2 crore as compensation for making false claims in the advertisement.