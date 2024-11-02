Fed up with cyber abuse, Divya Sreedhar and Kris Venugopal reveal their real age

TV actors Divya Sreedhar and Kris Venugopal, who recently tied the knot, have become the latest victims of cyber trolls who abused them for their ‘apparent’ age difference. However, Divya, who revealed that she and Kris have an age difference of nine years, said that it was impossible to silence the critics.

“We wanted everyone to know about our marriage. But, the response of the people hasn’t been positive. Is it a crime to get married? Some of us opt for a second marriage because of certain issues in our personal life. How is it a terrible thing? They are probably making such remarks because their lives are not great,” said Divya.

The actor admitted they had expected some negative comments but were taken aback by the cyber abuse. “I didn’t get married only for sex. I want my children to be safe; they need a father. Besides, I needed a husband and an identity too. Sex is just a part of life. The news reports claim that a 60-year-old man married a 40-year-old woman. But, he is 49 and I am 40. I was born in 1984 while he in 1975,” said Divya. Divya questioned why people should be bothered even if she decides to marry a 50 or 60-year-old man.

They got married at Guruvayur with family and close friends in attendance. Kris has played interesting roles in many television serials, while Divya has often played negative characters. This is her second marriage.

Divya, meanwhile, opened up about their love story and why she decided to get married a second time. She met Kris during a difficult time after the divorce. “I asked him whether he could take a class to motivate me in life. I gained confidence when we began talking more,” said Divya.

Kris worked as a radio jockey before gaining fame playing the role of a grandfather in the serial ‘Patharamattu’. He also worked as a voice artist for television advertisements. Kris, who has a doctorate and an LLB degree, is an experienced media and radio professional.

Kris is also a motivational speaker, writer, voice coach, and hypnotherapist. The actor has completed an MSc in Psychology and courses in digital filmmaking. Kris’s long grey beard and hair have reportedly caused people to misunderstand his age.