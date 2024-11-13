Abhirami Suresh shares dream of a divorce-free marriage, reveals fears from sister’s experience

Singer Abhirami Suresh recently shared her thoughts on marriage, expressing her desire for a lifelong partnership without divorce. She opened up about this hope during a vlog with her sister, singer Amrutha Suresh. In a recent Q&A video on their YouTube channel, Amrutam Gamaya, the sisters discussed questions about marriage and relationships.

“I wish for a marriage without divorce,” Abhirami said. “Whether that will happen or not, I don’t know—it would take some luck too. It’s not that I’m against marriage; I just feel afraid after seeing my sister’s experience.” She added that the fear of ending up with someone incompatible has held her back from marriage, explaining, “If a wrong choice is made and we end up with someone who doesn’t suit us, it’s okay to part ways with mutual respect. But if I unknowingly fall in love with someone who turns out to be harmful, then that’s the end. That’s why I’m scared. This fear is the reason I haven’t married yet. But I do want to get married, and I believe it will happen one day.”

Abhirami also reflected on the difficulties her sister, Amrutha, has faced in her own marriage. “Beyond being my sister, Amrutha Suresh is a person who has never harmed anyone. I’ve often wondered why everyone dislikes someone like her,” she said, expressing her confusion about the negativity Amrutha has received.

In the same vlog, Amrutha also took the opportunity to share some of the personal challenges she has encountered, offering a glimpse into her experiences.