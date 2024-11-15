Amid mixed reports, Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' faces flak for loud background score, dialogues

Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva', which hit theatres on Thursday, has opened to mixed reviews on social media. While some have criticised the weak writing of the movie, most others were fixated on the extremely loud background score, which allegedly ruined the viewing experience of the film. Others claimed that the dialogues were unnecessarily loud that distracted viewers from enjoying the movie fully.

Oscar award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty also shared his concern about the ineffective use of sound in movies. He, however, blamed the last moment changes and fixes in the film, rather than putting all the blame on the sound designer.

"A friend of mine, a re-recording mixer send me this clip... It is disheartening to see a review about sound in our popular films like this. Our craft and artistry caught up in the loudness war.. who is to blame!? The sound guy?! or the innumerable fixes comes at the last moment to satiate all insecurities. High time our fraternity to put their foot down and say thing loud and clear. No film will have a repeat value if the audience walk out with head ache!”

The filmmakers are, however, yet to address the issue, despite the numerous complaints against the sound quality of the film.