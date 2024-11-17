Actor Jyothika has come out in defense of her husband and actor Suriya's latest movie 'Kanguva', which has been subject to trolls following the film's release. The actor also addressed the flaws in the first half of the film and said flaws are part of most Indian movies. She also admitted that the sound in the first 30 minutes was jarring, but that can be overlooked as the rest of the film is an 'absolute cinematic experience'. She said it is highly surprising that 'Kanguva' was receiving a lot of hate when some reviewers overlooked the quality of 'unintellectual big budget films'

“I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife - Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema. So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward. Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn’t work n the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Iindian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs.

But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work n execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema. I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it’s not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women r stalked, double meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences..

N what about Kanguva's positives? The women action sequence in 2nd half and the young boy's love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing.

Now this Makes me wonder largely whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all!

It’s sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves an applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual!

Be proud Team Kanguva, as the ones commenting negative r doing just that and nothing else to their credit to uplift cinema!,” she concluded.