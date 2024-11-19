Another actress is preparing to tie the knot, and this time it’s Keerthy Suresh, who is reportedly set to marry her long-time boyfriend in a picturesque wedding. Known for frequently making headlines over relationship and wedding speculations, Keerthy is now said to be taking the plunge with Antony, her high school sweetheart of 14 years.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the couple will exchange vows in Goa, surrounded by family and close friends. While the exact guest list remains under wraps, the ceremony promises to be an intimate affair, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Keerthy had previously dismissed rumours about her love life in 2023 when she criticised a publication for wrongly identifying her friend as her boyfriend. She had humorously written, “Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right (sic).” Her witty response kept fans guessing about her relationship status.

On the professional front, Keerthy is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Baby John, directed by Atlee and starring alongside Varun Dhawan. The film, set to release on December 25, 2024, is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri. It also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.