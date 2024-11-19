Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. The filmmaker revealed that it was Nayanthara who confessed her love first. However, for Vignesh, who had been addressing her as ‘Madam’, it was difficult to call Nayanthara by her name. He says that he was criticised by many when their relationship became public. Vignesh opened up about their love in the documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' that began streaming on Netflix on Monday, on the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday. Vignesh recalls that their critics mocked their relationship comparing it to the Tamil adage ‘Ulunthoorpetta Nayakku Nagoor Biryani’, indicating that a man like him didn’t deserve a star like Nayanthara. The filmmaker wonders why can’t someone like him fall in love with Nayanthara. “I lost my father when I was studying in Class XII. I was the only male member in the family that consists of my mother and sister. However, instead of making me take up these responsibilities, my mother encouraged me to pursue cinema which was my biggest dream.

My mother knew that I have always wanted to become a filmmaker. I have included my mother’s experiences in 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.' Both my parents were employed in the police department,” said Vignesh.

Vignesh confessed that the love he felt for Nayan was a special feeling. He never imagined that someone as beautiful as Nayanthara would come into his life. However, when their relationship got public, a meme with ‘Ulunthoorpettai nayakku Nagoor biryani’ written over their pictures took over the internet.

“Why can’t I love Nayan when there is the story of beauty and the beast or a bus conductor could become a superstar in the movies. My life turned upside down after Nayan came into my life. Lots of good things happened to me and my life had some meaning. Nayan made my life beautiful like sun had shone on a cloudy sky,” says Vignesh.