Michael Gracey’s ‘Better Man’, which opened the International Film Festival of India in Goa, is probably the first film to feature a digital monkey in a lead role. While the concept may sound unique, the story is very real as it traces the life and times of British pop sensation Robbie Williams. The film is semi-biographical with Robbie lending his voice for the CGI monkey, which represents himself and his emotions in the real world. Michael Gracey, in one of his interviews, said the idea was finalised when he sat down with Robbie and asked him how he would see himself if he were a monkey.

However, the journey was never easy, with most studios unwilling to buy the film, which featured a monkey throughout. “Many people would initially sit down and listen thinking that the monkey would feature in parts. However, when they learnt it was a full-length role, they just would end the meeting,” Michael had said in another interview.

'Better Man' poster: Imdb

Producer Paul Currie who was present at the IFFI shared insights into the making of the cinematic marvel. “We wanted to make a film with edge and honesty,” he said. “The idea of portraying an icon like Robbie Williams as a monkey, a non-human character trying to be human, was seen as absurd and risky. But we took that risk and created something extraordinary. Against all odds, the film is resonating with audiences worldwide.”

Currie, according to Press Information Bureau, explained that Better Man is more than just a musical biopic; it’s a poignant story of resilience and self-discovery. It’s about embracing who you are and overcoming adversity, an inspiring journey told through music and imagination, he added. Currie highlighted that hundreds of artists collaborated to create the stunning visual effects.

Robbie Williams with Michael Gracey. Photo: Instagram

Interesting facts about 'Better Man'

The producer admitted that they lost millions of dollars prior to filming the lavish dance sequence, which was shot at the Regent Street in London. “Everyone rehearsed for the sequence at a studio so we could shoot at Regent Street. However, just the day before the shoot was set to begin, Queen Elizabeth passed away and it was total lockdown in London. We had to wait for several months, nearly an year, to get permission again and this cost us millions of dollars,” said Currie at the session.

The money for ‘Better Man’ was sourced independently since most studios were not interested in the project, during the initial days. The team sought the help of colleagues and friends and Robbie announced song concerts across the globe to collect funds for the movie. The movie, which will also feature Jonno Davies, Kate Mulvany, Alison Steadman, among others, is expected to hit theatres worldwide in January. The biopic earned thunderous applause at the IFFI. Paramount Studios is backing the project and is also mounting an Oscar campaign for the movie.