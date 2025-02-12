Actor Aparna Balamurali has made it to the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list, earning recognition for her contributions to the entertainment industry. The actor-singer was recognised for her work in films, including the Tamil movie 'Raayan' starring Dhanush, and Mollywood film 'Kishkindha Kaandam' starring Asif Ali.

Forbes India also shared the news on their social media handle with a stylish photo of the actor oozing confidence. "ForbesIndia30U30' Aparna Balamurali is one of the winners in the Entertainment category. The National Award winner is now eager to 'get into something a little lighter, cooler, something towards humour."

The actor has been making waves in the South Indian industry. She recently played a prominent role in Raj B Shetty-starrer 'Rudhiram', which featured a kidnapper who locks her character inside a room for days.

The Under 30 list also featured actor Rohit Saraf, fashion designer Nancy Tyagi, artist and entrepreneur Karan Kanchan, and chess player D Gukesh. Forbes India publishes a 30 Under 30 list annually and recognises people from various sectors, including entreprenuers, influencers, designers, among others.