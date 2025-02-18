Mohanlal took to his X timeline on Tuesday to introduce Murukan, a character played by actor Baiju Santhosh, in the highly anticipated political action drama 'L2: Empuraan' (L2E), directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal shared a post saying, “Character No18 Baiju Santhosh as Murukan in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also included a link to a YouTube video where Baiju Santhosh discusses his role in the film.

In the video, Baiju Santhosh reflects on his beloved character, saying, “I don’t think anybody has forgotten the movie 'Lucifer' and its characters, especially Stephachayan and Murukan. Murukan was a character I truly enjoyed portraying. And after a long gap of five years, we are reuniting once again through 'Empuraan'.” He went on to express his gratitude, adding, “At this moment, I would like to thank Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, Prithviraj, Murali Gopy, Sujith Vassudev, and associate director Vava. As 'Empuraan' arrives as Malayalam cinema’s biggest film, Murukan is also making his return. And of course, with a touch of ‘decency.’”

'L2: Empuraan' is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran, with the story written by Murali Gopy. The film boasts a musical score by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan. Directed by Prithviraj, the film marks the return of the 'Lucifer' franchise, following the success of the 2019 film 'Lucifer'. The first installment, which also marked Prithviraj's directorial debut, became a massive hit, grossing over Rs 200 crore and cementing its place as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. As the sequel, 'L2: Empuraan', prepares for its release on March 27 this year, the excitement surrounding it has only grown.