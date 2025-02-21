Cinema lovers are eagerly awaiting ‘Empuraan,’ directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal. Among the many updates, one that sparked the most curiosity was a poster featuring a figure in a white outfit with a dragon emblem, standing with their back turned. With the release of a new character poster yesterday, discussions around this mystery have reignited.

One of the earliest posters from ‘Empuraan’ showcased a person wearing a white outfit with a dragon emblem, facing away from the camera. The image quickly went viral on social media, sparking intense fan speculation about the character's identity. Many believed it could be Fahadh Faasil, Basil Joseph, or even Mammootty. However, director Prithviraj himself dismissed these theories.

The latest reveal introduces the 13th character poster, featuring American-French actor Eriq Ebouaney as Kabuga. Fans have noted similarities between his look and the mysterious figure from the earlier poster. The teaser hints that Eriq Ebouaney will be playing a villainous role in the film.

Most recently, Mohanlal shared a stylish image of Khureshi Ab'raam, seen preparing to take off in a helicopter. ‘Empuraan’ is set to release on March 27 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. While ‘Lucifer’ told the story of Stephen Nedumpally, ‘Empuraan’ will take audiences deeper into the world of Khureshi Ab'raam.