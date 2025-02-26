The standoff in the Malayalam film industry has escalated, with the Film Chamber's latest directive raising fresh concerns over the release of ‘L2: Empuraan’, scheduled for March 27.

As part of its new mandate, the Chamber has made it compulsory for films releasing after March 25 to obtain prior approval before finalising contracts. While framed as an industry-wide decision, the timing has led to speculation that the move specifically targets the highly anticipated sequel to ‘Lucifer’, produced by Antony Perumbavoor and starring Mohanlal.

The situation is expected to intensify further, with the Film Chamber likely to announce a strike date next week. The decision has already received backing from the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), with the Chamber maintaining that it has the support of multiple industry bodies and that its demand is justified.