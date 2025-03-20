Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action thriller 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' is gearing up for a spectacular re-release in theatres on March 21, 2025. The film has been generating a lot of excitement ahead of its return to the big screen, with fans eagerly awaiting the high-octane action that made it a hit during its initial release.

According to Sacnik, the movie has already crossed the Rs 1 crore mark on its first day, showcasing the immense interest surrounding its re-release. According to the report, the film has sold over 55,000 tickets through Book My Show, and with three days remaining until its re-release, it is expected to set a new record as the highest-grossing re-release opener in Indian box office history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film showcases Prabhas as Deva alias Salaar, an unstoppable force caught in a violent power struggle. Salaar returns to Khansar to help his old friend Varadharaja Mannar (Prithviraj), triggering chaos in a world filled with tension and betrayal.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.