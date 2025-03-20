Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action thriller 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' is gearing up for a spectacular re-release in theatres on March 21, 2025. The film has been generating a lot of excitement ahead of its return to the big screen, with fans eagerly awaiting the high-octane action that made it a hit during its initial release.

According to Sacnik, the movie has already crossed the Rs 1 crore mark on its first day, showcasing the immense interest surrounding its re-release. According to the report, the film has sold over 55,000 tickets through Book My Show, and with three days remaining until its re-release, it is expected to set a new record as the highest-grossing re-release opener in Indian box office history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film showcases Prabhas as Deva alias Salaar, an unstoppable force caught in a violent power struggle. Salaar returns to Khansar to help his old friend Varadharaja Mannar (Prithviraj), triggering chaos in a world filled with tension and betrayal.