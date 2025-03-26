The much-anticipated trailer of 'Alappuzha Gymkhana', starring Naslen is finally out. Directed by Khalid Rahman, the film follows a group of youngsters with an unlikely dream—competing in the Kerala State Amateur Boxing Championship. At the heart of this underdog journey is Jojo Johnson, played by Naslen.

The trailer opens with a lighthearted scuffle between two groups of boys, which quickly escalates when a punch lands harder than expected. What starts as a random fight takes an unexpected turn when one of them displays an innate talent for boxing. This moment becomes a turning point, inspiring the rest to take the sport seriously. Among them is Jojo, who dares to believe he can make it as a real boxer.

With a runtime of 2 minutes and 38 seconds, the trailer offers a vibrant glimpse into the film’s ensemble cast and the camaraderie that fuels their journey. Apart from Naslen, the film also features Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and Kottayam Nazeer in key roles.

Helmed by Khalid Rahman, known for 'Unda' and 'Thallumaala', Alappuzha Gymkhana boasts music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. The film promises a blend of humour, grit, and youthful energy, making it a much-awaited addition to Malayalam cinema.