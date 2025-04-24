Film critic and journalist Alleppey Ashraf recently shared some fascinating, lesser-known stories about Kalyani Priyadarshan and her brother Siddharth, the children of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. In a YouTube video, Ashraf spoke about how the siblings were raised with a strong sense of perspective, despite growing up in a privileged environment. His anecdotes revealed an interesting blend of personal values instilled in them by their parents.

One of the most striking stories Ashraf recalled was about Kalyani and Siddharth being sent to live in an orphanage in one of Vietnam’s poorest regions. The decision was a deliberate attempt by their parents to help them understand a world far removed from their own. For about a week, the siblings shared meals and sleeping arrangements with children their own age, living in a modest and challenging environment. Ashraf emphasized how this experience grounded them and helped them develop an appreciation for the struggles that many face in the world.

Despite their background and access to luxury, Kalyani and Siddharth were never raised with a sense of entitlement. Ashraf explained how, at home, they were simply known as Ammu and Chandu, names that reflected the simple, grounded upbringing they were given. Both siblings were taught to value humility and to live with a sense of responsibility. Siddharth, even in adulthood, has maintained a reputation for living simply, often spotted wearing old shirts and being unconcerned about the latest fashion trends.

Ashraf also noted how this upbringing contributed to their resilience when their parents' marriage ended in divorce. Rather than reacting negatively or with a sense of bitterness, Kalyani and Siddharth took it in stride, a testament to how they were raised to approach life with maturity and understanding.

Siddharth initially ventured into architecture in the United States but eventually shifted to special effects. Today, he runs Four Frames Sound Company, one of the most successful sound studios in the country. His work has left an indelible mark on the industry, and his name is synonymous with high-quality sound design in films.

As for Kalyani, her journey into cinema was almost a natural extension of her family's legacy. She made her acting debut in Telugu cinema with 'Hello', and later transitioned to Malayalam films with 'Varane Avashyamund', 'Bro Daddy', and most recently, 'Sesham Mike-il Fathima'. Kalyani's performances have received considerable attention, with critics praising her versatility in her roles. Her career continues to evolve as she takes on more challenging and diverse roles in the industry.