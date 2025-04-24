After hits like 'Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakka', director Tharun Moorthy returns with 'Thudarum', starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Tharun, who grew up watching Mohanlal films, has always been a devoted fan. He says it was his deep familiarity with Lalettan’s cinema that eventually led him to become a filmmaker. The seed for 'Thudarum' was sown during a bus journey, when a photograph by K.R. Sunil caught his attention — it showed the reflection of two men standing behind a police station. That image lingered and eventually became the story’s starting point.

Tharun is clear that 'Thudarum' isn’t about recreating vintage Lalettan. “Mohanlal is someone who thrives on exploring the new,” he says. From the moment the story began to take shape, Tharun was certain that Shobana had to be the heroine. And when she heard the script, she was just as excited.

Although the trailer sparked comparisons to 'Drishyam', Tharun says 'Thudarum' is a different film altogether. As it gears up for release on the 25th, the director opens up about the journey behind the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After 'Saudi Vellakka', Ranjith, who really liked the film, called me. He said he had a subject written by K.R. Sunil and wanted me to come to Thiruvananthapuram to hear it. It was for Lalettan. The moment I heard that, I was both thrilled and nervous.

I mean, getting a call to direct a Mohanlal film is a dream. But what if the story didn’t connect with me? Would saying no come off as arrogance? For a fanboy like me, this was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. I went there hoping the story would excite me.

Ranjith spoke about my earlier films and how much he enjoyed them. Then he gave me a five-minute outline of the new story. Sunil wasn’t there that day, but even that short pitch was enough — I could already see a Mohanlal film I’d love to make.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjith suggested that Sunil and I develop it further, and then pitch it to Lalettan. At that time, I was already committed to a film with Ashiq Usman, based on a script by Binu Pappu. I told him we could take this one up after that.

But when I shared the story with my four assistants, they were all so enthusiastic that they said, ‘Chetta, we have to do this first.’ Their excitement gave me clarity. I decided to go ahead with 'Thudarum' first. Later, Sunil and I sat together and developed the screenplay in full. That’s how 'Thudarum' came into being.”

As for the 'Drishyam' comparisons, Tharun believes they stem from the family-based narrative. “But 'Thudarum' is not 'Drishyam'. Yes, Mohanlal plays a common man in both, but that’s where the similarity ends,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This isn’t a mystery or crime investigation. If people walk in expecting 'Drishyam', they might be disappointed. 'Thudarum' has its own heartbeat — it’s layered with tension, humour, and emotional complexity.

Lalettan’s character goes through deep internal conflicts, which we’ve tried to portray with honesty. I’d say, come watch 'Thudarum' without any comparisons. See it as a new experience, a film that stands on its own.”