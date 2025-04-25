Tharun Moorthy's 'Thudarum', starring Mohanlal, is off to a roaring start, earning rave responses after its first shows. Fans and critics alike are calling it Mohanlal’s grand comeback, praising his timeless charm and powerful screen presence. Many are celebrating the film as a return to form for the superstar, with some even saying it showcases 'Lalettan' at his very best.

#Thudarum Review !



A good stage setting first half followed by a highly engaging second half !🔥



Lalettan effortlessly handled the character at his very best. seeing lalettan with this energy made me happy. Big applause to @talk2tharun for that 👏

@JxBe Man made us hooked 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ICgLQsgqfV — Aɴᴜᴠᴀʀsʜ P V (@Anuvarsh_anu) April 25, 2025

Set in the serene hill town of Ranni, 'Thudarum' tells the story of Shanmughan, a humble taxi driver whose greatest treasure is his aging Ambassador car. But when life throws him an unexpected challenge, Shanmughan must decide how far he’s willing to go to protect what he holds dear. The emotional depth and simplicity of the story, paired with strong direction and a moving performance, seem to have struck a chord with the audience.

#thudarum was vera level....Laletta you are the GOAT of GOATs....peak goosebumps 2nd half. — Roman King (@RomanReigns4423) April 25, 2025

Social media is buzzing with praise. One user wrote, "‘Thudarum’ was next level... Laletta, you are the GOAT of GOATs... peak goosebumps in the second half!" Another commented, "A good stage-setting first half followed by a highly engaging second half! Lalettan effortlessly handled the character at his very best." A third added, "'Thudarum' – the grand return of Mohanlal the performer. Tharun Moorthy delivers."

The buzz is clearly translating to box office success. With strong word of mouth, ticket sales are soaring. BookMyShow reported that 'Thudarum' is trending with over 27.1K tickets booked in just the past hour.

It’s safe to say that under Tharun Moorthy’s direction, Mohanlal is well and truly back and fans couldn’t be happier.