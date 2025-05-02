Antony Varghese has officially joined the cast of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film with director Nahas Hidhayath. Titled 'I'm Game', the film is billed as a mass action entertainer, and Dulquer himself is producing it under his banner.

According to reports, Antony Varghese is likely to play the antagonist in the film, adding an exciting layer to the star-studded project.

'I'm Game' marks Nahas Hidhayath’s next venture after the blockbuster 'RDX'. The film’s music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while Jimshi Khalid handles cinematography, promising a technically solid outing.

This also marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema after 'King of Kotha' (2023). His most recent release was 'Lucky Baskhar', directed by Venky Atluri, which became the biggest hit of his career, earning around Rs 110 crore globally.