Following 'Empuraan', Mohanlal’s film 'Thudarum' has entered the Rs 100-crore club. After 'Pulimurugan', 'Lucifer', and 'Empuraan', 'Thudarum' becomes the fourth Mohanlal film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. The film is now on track to become one of the biggest box office hits in Malayalam cinema history. In just three days, it earned Rs 20 crore from Kerala alone, with Rs 8 crore collected on Sunday from theatres across the state.

Announcing the milestone, Aashirvad Cinemas shared the Rs 100 crore celebration poster for 'Thudarum', captioned: “When the elephant walks, the forest walks with him.” This achievement also marks a first for Malayalam cinema, two films by the same actor crossing Rs 100 crore globally in the same year.

'Thudarum' is the 360th film of Mohanlal’s career. Shobana plays the female lead, reuniting with Mohanlal after 15 years. The film is produced by M. Renjith under the banner of Rajaputhra. Mohanlal portrays Shanmugham, a humble taxi driver. The cast also includes Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, and several newcomers in key roles.