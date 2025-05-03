Producer Sandra Thomas slammed Listin Stephen for his statement against an actor during a press meet, claiming that his vague and incongruous statements put all actors under a cloud of suspicion. She also said Listin, who holds a key post in the Producers' Association, should be expelled from the film body at the earliest.

“Has the Producers’ Association representative lost his faith in the association? The main aim of such an association is to solve the problems amicably arising in the industry. However, Listin Stephen who also holds an official position has made an incongruous statement at a public event that puts all actors in the Malayalam cinema under suspicion.

"Listin Stephen who makes comments that could be damaging to the Malayalam film industry should be expelled not only from his post but also from the primary membership of the Producers’ Association with immediate effect.

"The leadership of the association was keen to suspend me when I decided to take legal recourse in a private issue (although the suspension was turned over by the court). I hope they will show the same commitment in suspending Listin. Besides, as a leading body, the Kerala Film Chamber should interfere in this matter and take the necessary action,” said Sandra Thomas.