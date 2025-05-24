Actress and social media influencer Priya Mohan revealed that she has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a rare and chronic condition characterised by prolonged muscle and body pain. It often accompanies with symptoms like low motor skills, exhaustion, pain, sleeplessness, depression and inability to do even the daily chores. Priya and her husband Nihal Pillai opened up about it in a video posted on their Youtube channel.

Priya decided to speak about her condition as Indians seem unaware about this disease although millions of women around the world suffer from fibromyalgia. She wanted to share how she had struggled due to lack of knowledge about the disease. Priya broke down while explaining how the condition has affected her both physically and mentally.

“I was in so much pain that I couldn’t pick my up son or even feed him. I struggled to get into a high vehicle. I needed somebody else’s help to get out of bed, change clothes or even scratch my back. I couldn’t lift a plate or glass. I often wondered why I should live like this. Besides, I was also struggling with severe depression and insomnia. I had even sat up until six in the morning,” says Priya.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during one of their foreign trips that Priya realised something was wrong with her body. One night while taking a shower, she fell down in the bathroom. Although she tried to lift herself up, her hands and legs seemed weak. She called out for her husband who was fast asleep in the next room. Priya somehow managed to get to the room although she was in severe pain.

“I didn’t let anyone know as it was late at night and went to bed. But, I couldn’t move my body next day. Dilu understood my condition only when I fell down like this in front of him. I had also lost balance and fallen even in front of other people. If a patient doesn’t seek treatment at this stage, then she will surely go into depression. Some of you might think that this is at least not as severe as cancer or tumour. But, only those who had suffered this would understand the pain. It was so painful that I struggled to towel my hair after taking a shower,” explains Priya.

Meanwhile, Nihal says that a person suffering from fibromyalgia looks healthy outside and others might mistake their symptoms for laziness or lack of interest. He confesses that he too didn’t know much about the disease in the initial stages. “There is a general lack of awareness about this disease. Some doctors can’t even diagnose it correctly and would treat the patient for stress and anxiety. It might not even show in the blood tests or scans. A person who gets fibromyalgia hardly gets the support or sympathy received by persons who are diagnosed with other diseases,” noted Nihal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nihal stressed on the significance of creating proper awareness about this condition so that the family members can be supportive. Most people brush aside these symptoms saying that it happens due to stress and anxiety. However, the couple says that fibromyalgia is a serious health condition that requires urgent medical attention. Fibromyalgia is a condition that mostly affects women, especially youngsters.

“Our travel vlogs became irregular mostly because of this condition. Vlogging is also our main means of income. Priya would fall asleep and does everything slowly when we travel for vlogging by spending exorbitant amount. We have even fought many times because of it. Now, Priya focuses on eating nutritious food and practises yoga. We have no idea when she will be completely recovered,” said Nihal.

The couple added that therapy, lifestyle changes, low intensity exercises and taking necessary supplements could ease the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nihal Pillai played a major role in Prithviraj starrer Mumbai Police. He now focusses on business and is a noted social media influencer. Meanwhile, Priya is Poornima Indrajith’s younger sister. Priya who was a busy actress before marriage took a break from acting after she became a mother. She is also an entrepreneur and owns a clothing brand.