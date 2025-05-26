Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently expressed her desire to work with Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. Speaking in a conversation with Brut India at the Cannes International Film Festival, Alia praised Fahadh for his exceptional talent and deep passion for cinema.

“There are so many talented actors here. I was fortunate to act alongside Roshan Mathew in the film 'Darlings'. He had already gained recognition in Malayalam and is now making waves in Hindi as well,” Alia said.

She continued, “Fahadh Faasil is someone I deeply respect. He is an outstanding actor. 'Aavesham' is one of my most favourite films. I would love to act with him.”

Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Jigra'. Her upcoming projects include 'Alpha' and 'Love and War'.

Fahadh Faasil, meanwhile, was last seen in the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', where he reprised his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. Prior to that, he appeared in the Malayalam film 'Bougainvillea', directed by Amal Neerad.