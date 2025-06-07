Following its well-received theatrical release, the Malayalam sports drama 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' is now set to reach a wider audience through its digital premiere.

Set against the scenic yet grounded backdrop of the coastal town of Alappuzha, the story follows five close-knit friends fresh out of school, uncertain about their future. With limited academic prospects ahead of them, they turn to an unexpected avenue—college admissions through the sports quota. The film will begin streaming on SonyLIV from June 13, available in five languages.

What begins as a strategic move quickly evolves into a powerful personal journey. The group chooses boxing, initially just a ticket to higher education, but soon the sport becomes a source of identity, drive, and transformation.

'Alappuzha Gymkhana' features a talented ensemble cast led by Naslen, with strong performances from Lukman Avaran and Ganapathi S. Poduval. The cast is rounded out by Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and Shiva Hariharan, adding freshness and vitality to the narrative.

With its mix of friendship, grit, and youthful ambition, the film is poised to connect with a wide digital audience as it enters the OTT space this June.