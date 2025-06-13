Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack
Businessman Sunjay Kapur, the former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, has passed away at the age of 53 following a heart attack in England. According to reports, Kapur collapsed while playing polo on June 12. Further details regarding his funeral and last rites are awaited.
A well-known industrialist, Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar and a familiar name in business and social circles.
Kapur and Karisma Kapoor tied the knot in 2003, but their marriage hit turbulent times, leading to a separation in 2014 and a divorce in 2016. The former couple share two children: daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.
After the divorce, Sunjay married model Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son.
