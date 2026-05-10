At Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister in Chennai, one of the most talked-about presences wasn’t a political heavyweight, but actor Trisha Krishnan. Her arrival at the venue, where she was seen warmly greeting Vijay’s family and later interacting with attendees, quickly became a focal point of discussion online. Having shared some of Tamil cinema’s most popular pairings with Vijay, her presence added nostalgia and public interest to the moment.

Here are five Vijay-Trisha films that continue to define one of Tamil cinema’s most beloved on-screen pairings.

Ghilli (2004)

If one film cemented Vijay and Trisha as Tamil cinema’s golden commercial pair, it was Ghilli. Directed by Dharani, the action entertainer became a cultural phenomenon and remains one of Vijay’s most celebrated films even today.

The pairing worked because it felt effortless. Vijay’s energetic, mischievous performance as Saravanavelu perfectly complemented Trisha’s vulnerable yet spirited Dhanalakshmi. Their chemistry thrived in the smaller moments as much as the dramatic ones: the teasing exchanges, the bus sequences, the football ground scenes and of course the iconic “Appadi Podu” song that still dominates dance playlists two decades later.

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For Trisha, Ghilli arrived during a phase when she was becoming Tamil cinema’s definitive leading lady. For Vijay, it marked his transition into a full-fledged mass superstar. Together, they created a pairing that audiences instantly invested in emotionally.

Thirupaachi (2005)

After the explosive success of Ghilli, expectations around Vijay and Trisha’s next collaboration were enormous. Thirupaachi leaned more heavily into Vijay’s emerging 'protector' image, but the pairing retained the warmth audiences had loved earlier.

Unlike the playful romance of Ghilli, their chemistry here felt more rooted and mature. Trisha’s character balanced the film’s emotional intensity, while Vijay’s role as Sivagiri strengthened his image as the righteous common man standing up against violence and corruption.

Songs like “Kumbida Pona Deivam” and the duo’s easy screen comfort helped the pairing remain a major draw for audiences.

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Aathi (2006)

Aathi may not enjoy the cult reputation of Ghilli, but it remains an important film in understanding the Vijay-Trisha phenomenon of the mid-2000s. By this point, audiences were already deeply familiar with their pairing.

There was a certain ease in how they performed together by then. The chemistry no longer needed dramatic romantic set-ups because viewers already associated them with a dependable commercial formula.

The film itself was darker and more revenge-driven, but Trisha’s presence brought moments of emotional relief and glamour that were essential to the commercial cinema landscape of that period.

Kuruvi (2008)

If the earlier films established Vijay and Trisha as a successful pair, Kuruvi fully embraced their star power. Loud, colourful and unapologetically commercial, the film was designed as a mass entertainer from start to finish.

The plot itself often took a backseat to spectacle, songs and hero moments, but Vijay and Trisha’s chemistry gave the film much of its energy. Their playful interactions and comic timing helped maintain the breezy tone the film aimed for.

By 2008, the duo had become one of Tamil cinema’s safest commercial combinations.

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Leo (2023)

More than a decade after Kuruvi, Vijay and Trisha reunited for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, and the excitement around their pairing was immediate. The reunion carried emotional weight because audiences had spent years associating the duo with peak 2000s Tamil cinema nostalgia.

What made Leo interesting was how different their chemistry felt this time around. They were no longer playing carefree lovers in colourful commercial entertainers. Instead, the film presented them as a married couple carrying emotional scars, fear and mistrust beneath the surface.

Trisha’s quieter performance balanced Vijay’s restrained intensity, particularly in the film’s more emotional stretches. Their scenes together carried the comfort of familiarity while also reflecting how both actors had evolved over the years.