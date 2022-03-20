Replete with thrills and twists: '21 grams' review

Is the soul heavy? It’s a doubt that was always there since the evolution of mankind. If there was something called soul, how will it look? Would it have weight? It was after a doctor claimed following several experiments that the human soul weighed 21 gms, that a lot of books and films came on the subject. ‘21 gms’ directed by debutant Bibin Krishna has a different story to tell. The film discusses the murder of a girl and the investigations surrounding it. For a newcomer, Bibin Krishna has made an intriguing film backed by solid script and performances.

When two brothers are murdered on back-to-back days, Crime Branch DYSP Nanda Kishore is made in charge of the investigation. He is also someone who has lost his only daughter. He is torn between being a responsible police officer and offering solace to his wife.

The tensions simmering between those who are alive, dead, and the cops investigating the murder are riddled with strife. Undoubtedly the film’s biggest strength is its solid screenplay. When things often lose track during the investigation the director manages to keep it together. The climax was unpredictable. A dialogue in the film which says a missing jigsaw puzzle will be found at the right moment was applicable to the climax. One has to applaud the writing which brilliantly puts together the missing pieces of the jigsaw puzzle.

The background music plays a crucial role in every thriller film. And Deepak Dev’s music keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Deepak Dev had said that because of the covid situation he had used the help of technology to create music instead of orchestra. The music director has played a huge role in raising the thriller mood of the film.

Your calculations might go for a toss in the film regarding who, why, where, and how it has been done. Anoop Menon the actor is able to handle the twists and turns in the narrative without reducing the thrill. Both Leona who plays Anoop’s wife and Anoop Menon could skillfully balance the tense as well as the emotionally charged moments in the film.

You can also catch director Ranjith in a new look in ‘21 gms’. It was indeed a treat to watch him in the role. Be it Lena’s SP, Chandu Nath’s Martin, Anu Mohan’s police assistant, Nandu’s Father Joseph, Prashant Alexander’s cowardly cop, or Sankar Ramakrishnan’s Shihab, they all did their characters well. Renji Panicker, Marina Michael, Bineesh Bastian, Manasa Radhakrishnan, and Aji John all managed to contain the suspense in the narrative.

The narrative keeps the audience glued to their seats. There isn’t a dull moment in the film. Newcomer Bibin Krishna has proved his mettle as a director through this film which is also technically superior. Jithu Damodaran’s cinematography and Appu N Bhattathiri’s editing succeed in keeping the suspense intact. A riveting suspense thriller indeed!