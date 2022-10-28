Movie Review | Kumari: An ordinary film about supernatural powers

Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer 'Kumari' is a fantasy film laced with an element of horror and loaded with motifs deep-rooted in Kerala's religious psyche. It's a modern screen version of an ancient story that has sorcery and supernatural powers at its core.

The film is set in an undated period where feudalism thrives.

The story unfolds in a landlord's ancestral house – in its dark corridors, dim-lit rooms and spooky attic. And the action at times shifts to the depths of a forest nearby. No, there are no ghosts in the film. Instead, there is a 'chathan' and another blood-thirsty deity.

Between them is Kumari, a village girl who was married off to the tharavad (ancestral home), and her multi-shaded husband Dhruvan. Kumari not only faces a series of extraordinary incidents in the house but also becomes a part of them. The setting is intriguing for anyone with a taste for fantasy, mythology and the supernatural.

The plot, however, is stuck in a rulebook of the genre, if there is one. The characters' tension doesn't convey to the audience. The narrative flows in a rather predictable manner, leaving little moments of thrill and fear.

Aishwarya gives a composed performance. Shine Tom Chacko tries his best to give life to Dhruvan, the introvert-turned-power-hungry feudalist. His body language conveys the transition clearly but the character suffers from his dialogue delivery at places.