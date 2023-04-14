Shaakuntalam Movie Review | Samantha-Dev Mohan starrer misses the stage

To reimagine an epic story narrated in the Mahabharata is no easy task, and Gunasekhar, known for his larger-than-life romantic and action flicks, has managed to do a pretty good job in Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Dev Mohan starrer 'Shaakuntalam'. Especially, while capturing the longing between two individuals separated by class and destiny.

The beautiful visuals by Joseph V Sekhar also elevate the viewing experience, especially if you watch the movie in 3D. The view of the sunset from Shakuntala's boat during her journey to King Dushyant's kingdom has a mesmerizing effect on the viewer.

The movie relies heavily on VFX effects to portray the grandeur of Dushyant's kingdom and Shakuntala's green paradise. The animals and the kingdom come to life through these visual effects. The war scenes, however, look highly unrealistic, leaving the viewers disappointed. Also, the characters, though endearing, lack depth.

It is Shakuntala's character that suffers, at least in the first half. In Kalidasa's play too, Shakuntala is depicted as a tender and beautiful woman, who becomes sick pining for her loved one. Since 'Shaakuntalam' is a movie made in modern times, Gunasekhar could have exercised some liberties by adding more layers to her character. After all, women onscreen are louder and stronger these days.

Samantha as Shakuntala is endearing, though it's hard to envision her as a timid character, especially when the audience have become accustomed to seeing her perform very daring roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Dev Mohan has done a remarkable job as King Dushyant. His tall and royal look adds charm to his character. Aditi Balan, who plays Shakuntala's confidante, Anasuya, has essayed her role perfectly. Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha steals the show towards the climax, playing Prince Bharata, Shakuntala and Dushyant's offspring who grows up to become a fierce warrior. Though the movie has a beautiful narrative, it feels theatrical at times. This could be due to depending excessively on Kalidasa's play to narrate the story. The songs by Mani Sharma capture the romance and the mood of the story well.