PC George in full swing, demands Hindu Rashtra; gives own Love Jihad verdict

Thodupuzha, Idukki: Poonjar legislator P C George has once again sparked a controversy, demanding India should be declared as a Hindu Rashtra (nation).

The 69-year-old MLA representing Poonjar in the State Assembly also said the Left and United democratic fronts, the two major rival alliances in Kerala, have joined hands with terrorists to convert India into an Islamic nation. The fronts’ intention was to protect their vested interests, he said.

George was speaking at an event organized here by a non-profit, Human Resource Development Society (HRDS). He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetization decision snapped the financial channels, which delayed the move to create the Islamic nation by 2030.

The Central government had on November 8, 2016, announced the demonetization of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi series and replaced them with the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 currency notes.

Soon after George’s controversial speech, the Special Branch of the Kerala Police launched a probe. Differing from the Supreme Court’s observation, the MLA also said that he was sure love jihad, the suspected fraudulent marriages to convert people from other religions, was on in Kerala.

George, a seven-time MLA, had courted controversies several times including when he allegedly named and shamed rape survivors, threatened the Women’s Commission, created ruckus at a toll plaza, slapped an employee of the MLA hostel, made misogynist comments and hurled abuses.