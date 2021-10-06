Malayalam
LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder

PTI
Published: October 06, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Business

New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

Cooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi.

Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre.

Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to $82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $78.87 a barrel.  

