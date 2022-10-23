DQ announces F77 - an e-bike with 307 km-range from his firm, Ultraviolette

Movie star Dulquer Salmaan has inherited his passion for driving and vehicles from his father and legendary actor Mammootty. Both celebrities boast of a garage which flaunts modern as well as vintage cars and superbikes. Now, Dulquer has raised the bar further and ventured into the design and production of electric bikes.

In an Instagram post, Dulquer has announced the launch of ‘F 77’, an e-bike which offers a range of 307 km from a single charge from his company, Ultraviolette Automotive. In fact, F 77 is all set to be the electric bike with the longest range in India and Dulquer is the first investor in Ultraviolette Automotive.

The company plans to introduce the bike on November 24 and would be opening its first experience centre at Bengaluru.

Realizing a dream

In the Instagram post, Dulquer says that along with his love and passion for cars and bikes, it was his dream to be part of something exciting in the automotive sector.

“Back in 2016, when our focus was shifting towards clean energies, our friends Narayan and Niraj Rajmohan shared their idea for a high-performance electric motorcycle. We were bowled over by their designs, innovative thinking and the unrelenting drive to be a fully in-house made-in-India brand/company,” says the ‘Sita Ramam’ star.

“Being the first investor in what I feel is the most exciting Automotive/EV/Hardware manufacturer in India, I’ve had a ringside seat witnessing everything. From the first design sketches, real in-house R&D to the first F77 prototype,” adds Dulquer.

DQ also says that now, “we are ready to market. I’ll open my garage for Ultraviolette. Are you ready for launch?”