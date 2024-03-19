Bitcoin halving: Simple investment strategies for everyone

The single largest narrative that is creating waves in the crypto industry is the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) halving touted to happen in April 2024. The crypto market is seeing waves of flutter and flurry as the prices of virtual digital assets (VDAs) are going through the roof. The price pump is primarily led by the uptick in BTC prices.

Other assets with strong fundamentals, like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL); and even memecoins (considered the outliers) are doing well. So, we must understand Bitcoin halving in the context of the asset class and as something that is upending the conventional transaction models.



The concept of halving

BTC halving serves as a periodic reminder of the innovative mechanisms that govern the world’s first decentralised digital asset. At the core of Bitcoin’s protocol lies the halving mechanism, designed to control BTC’s supply and issuance. Occurring every four years, this event sees the reward for mining new blocks halved, effectively reducing the rate at which new BTC is generated. This not only contributes to BTC’s deflationary nature but also aligns with its principles of scarcity and controlled supply.

The Bitcoin network has undergone three halving events (in 2012, 2016, and 2020) since its inception. These are pivotal and gradually decrease the amount of Bitcoin entering circulation, thereby aiming to cap the total supply at 21 million coins.

Navigating the investment landscape

Historically, each halving event has been a prelude to a bull market, catalysing significant price surges. The current halving is poised to evoke a similarly optimistic market sentiment, evidenced by BTC registering a new all-time high at $73,400 this month.



What investors should do

Historical patterns suggest that the apex of a bull run typically follows the halving by about 500 days. Investors should consider accumulating assets during dips and planning for profit-taking around the anticipated peak in late 2025, optimizing their investment outcomes.



Investors are also advised to adopt a strategic approach, favouring long-term gains over short-term speculation. Recognising the inherent market volatility, employing strategies like cost averaging and seeking fixed rewards can offer more stable entry points and asset growth.

As the crypto landscape evolves, so do the opportunities it presents. Investors should stay attuned to emerging trends, such as blockchain infrastructure-based projects and potential shifts towards gaming, AI, and NFTs, while exercising caution with high-risk ventures like memecoins.

Above all, understanding regulatory and taxation frameworks is crucial for informed trading and asset safety. Utilizing FIU-registered Indian crypto platforms and secure storage solutions can mitigate risks and enhance the security of your investments.

In conclusion, the Bitcoin halving is more than just a procedural event; it's a milestone that captures the essence of crypto's promise of a decentralized, scarce, and valuable digital asset. By leveraging historical insights, strategic planning, and a keen eye for emerging trends, investors can navigate the complexities of the crypto market with confidence.

(The writer is the CEO of crypto currency exchange Giottus)

