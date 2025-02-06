It's only been a month since we marvelled over Mammootty's AI-avatar in the Asif Ali-starrer Malayalam film Rekhachithram. At Manorama Online's digital summit Techspectations, MMTV News Director Johny Lukose posed an interesting question to actress Zarin Shihab, who played a pivotal character in Rekhachithram - 'Will AI be able to augment the expressions and emotions of an actor, if at all they can't perform well? Zarin, who has won critical acclaim for many of her performances, opined that it isn't a possibility. "You can never say whether someday it will nail it, but I feel it wouldn't be as effective," said the actress, who also recalled how while working in Chennai in 2019 in the initial days of her career, there were concerns on whether AI will replace human actors. "Seeing how the engagement rate of such productions was low, makers eventually preferred more human performers," she recalled. The interesting panel discussion, titled 'Creativity and Authenticity in Entertainment,' also had composer Jakes Bejoy, cinematographer Shaji Kumar and editor Shameer Muhammed as part of it.

An insightful talk on AI revolutionising e-commerce preceded the session on cinema. The talk was by ONDC Senior Vice President Nitin Nair. The afternoon session of Techspectations also saw panel discussions on 'AI in Everyday Life' and 'The Power of Data.' "I often see Youtubers go give 'tips' on ways to avoid tolls. This won't be possible in the future as your cars and AI systems will be smart enough to deduct tolls based on your road usage." In the session on 'AI in Everyday Life,' EVM Group MD Sabu Johny gave multiple similar possibilities in the auto industry in the future, going by the rate at which AI is being incorporated into the industry. Subrat Pani of OneAssist.in, Rishabh Nag of Humanii.Ai, Dr Girish S Pathy of JAIN and Jijimon Chandran of Acsia Technologies also similarly weighed in about what's in store in their individual fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

The session on the 'Power of Data' brought up various questions on AI's biases, ethics and more. It had Aditya Birla Group's Pankaj Rai, Taboola's Aaron Rigby, Tata Nexarc's Aditya Ganguli and Experion's Sreekumar Pillai as the panellists. While answering one of the questions from the audience on biases, Pankaj Rai explained that nobody can help the bias of a person or an organisation, However, AI can measure it and guide us on how to address it. This session was the first post-lunch at the Le Meridian, Kochi.

The summit had an impressive first half dotted with two panel discussions and a talk by TEDx speaker Raul Aju on AI for Everyday Life. The first panel discussion was on the adoption of AI technologies within media. Nitin Sharma from Google, Gaurav Arora (COO of Jagran New Media), Sanghamitra Mazumdar (Editor - ABP Live), Vignesh Vellore (Co-founder and CEO, The News Minute) and Manorama Online Coordinating Editor Santhosh George Jacob were part of the discussion. During the chat, Sanghamitra Mazumdar said the future lies in establishing the right balance between speed, accuracy and ethical journalism. The second panel discussed 'AI-powered startup ecosystems. One of the panellists, Harsha Puthussery - the founder and managing director of Iraloom, a brand that sells eco-friendly products - observed that while AI can replicate an art form, it can't replace the original. Sathya Ramanathan of Lincoln International, Alvin George of Carbon and Whale and Thajudeen Aboobaker of Urban Trash were the other panellists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi, who delivered the event's keynote address, said every tectonic technological shift creates massive opportunities for new players. At the event, Manorama Online CEO Mariam Mammen Mathew launched the teaser of Manorama Elevate, a 10-part web series project to support startup entrepreneurs.

The event is sponsored by Jain University Kochi and Google India, with Experion Technologies serving as the session partner and Popular Hyundai as the travel partner. The Manorama Online Digital Summit Techspectations focuses on creating a platform for dialogues that will help us adapt to a new digital world and advance with its progress. This digital conclave started in 2016 and was also held in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2023, featuring a variety of themes.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEOs, CTOs, CXOs, VPs, senior managers, directors, board members, managers, leaders, IT engineers, developers, entrepreneurs, business partners, digital marketing professionals, professors, researchers, students, government officials, business consultants, executives, etc. of leading companies will be attending the event.