Popular messaging app WhatsApp said on Tuesday that it banned over 97 lakh accounts in India during February. The company stated that 14.24 lakh accounts were banned without users reporting it.

"Between 1 February 2025 to 28 February 2025, 97,81,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned, 14,24,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," the company said in its monthly safety report.

The Meta-owned messaging app added that it deployed targeted tools and resources to prevent harmful activities on the platform prior to users reporting any suspicious behaviour.

"We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred," it said.