The battle is still on! Yes, the war between back pain and peaceful sleep has created a complex mythology around mattresses that doesn't seem to end. When morning arrives with stiffness instead of rejuvenation, the spring mattress often becomes the first suspect in the lineup.

In the quest for a good night's sleep, many people wonder whether their spring mattress could be contributing to their back pain. This happens due to the ongoing rumours that the coils of a spring mattress lose tension over time, leading to the sagging of the mattress.

Well, the myths have been busted. This blog talks about whether spring mattresses actually cause back pain, the speciality of spring mattresses, which mattress is best for health, and an Ortho Spring Mattress buying guide, which is all you need to get restful sleep.

Spring Mattresses actually cause back pain? Myth busted

One of the most persistent myths is that spring mattresses inevitably lead to back pain. The truth is more complex:

Myth: All spring mattresses cause back pain.

Fact: Quality Ortho Spring mattresses with proper support can actually help alleviate back pain for many sleepers. The key lies in choosing a mattress with appropriate firmness and support for your specific body type and sleeping position.

Reasons Spring Mattresses contribute to back pain

Despite the benefits, there are circumstances where spring mattresses might not be ideal for back health:

Worn-out mattresses: Springs lose tension over time, creating dips and uneven support that can strain your back. Most quality spring mattresses should be replaced every 7-10 years. Inadequate support: Budget spring mattresses with low coil counts or poor-quality materials may not provide sufficient support for proper spinal alignment. Mismatched firmness: A mattress that's too firm or too soft for your body type and sleeping position can create muscular tension and spinal misalignment.

Understanding Ortho Spring Mattress benefits

When considering which mattress is good for health, especially for those with back issues, modern orthopedic spring mattresses offer several advantages:

Spinal alignment: Quality ortho spring mattresses provide targeted support to maintain proper spinal alignment during sleep, potentially reducing back pain. Pressure distribution: The spring coil system distributes body weight evenly, preventing pressure points that can contribute to discomfort. Responsiveness: Springs respond to your body's movements, providing dynamic support as you change positions throughout the night. Sleepwell’s Ortho spring mattress range adds to this feature by using Resitec® foam, which offers an exceptional natural bounce. Airflow and temperature regulation: The space between coils promotes better air circulation, helping maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature and enhancing breathability that can reduce night-time discomfort.

Choosing the Best Orthopedic Mattress for Back Support

When shopping for a spring or orthopedic mattress online, or in stores, consider these factors for comfortable sleep:

Coil count and construction

Higher coil counts generally indicate better support distribution. Look for mattresses with:

At least 400 coils for a queen-size mattress

Individually wrapped (pocketed) coils for reduced motion transfer and targeted support.

Corner foam walls for edge support to prevent sagging

Comfort layers

The materials above the spring system significantly impact comfort and pressure relief:

Impression foam, memory foam, or latex comfort layers can provide additional contouring and pressure relief

Look for models with targeted lumbar support for proper spinal alignment

Optimal comfort layer thickness ranges from 2-4 inches for balanced support and cushioning.

A knitted fabric layer can add extra plush feel to your mattress.

Firmness level

Contrary to popular belief, firmer isn't always better for back pain. The best mattress for back trouble depends on your sleeping position:

Side sleepers - They need a medium-soft to medium mattress.

Back sleepers - Often benefit from medium to medium-firm support

Stomach sleepers - Generally require medium-firm to firm support

Invest in the right Spring Mattress with these buying tips

When investing in a mattress to address back pain concerns, follow these expert Ortho mattress buying tips :

Try and buy: Whenever possible, lie on a mattress for at least 15 minutes in your typical sleeping position before buying. Check return policies: Look for retailers offering generous trial periods so you can truly assess how the mattress affects your back. Consider hybrid options: Some of the best orthopaedic spring mattresses combine innerspring support with memory foam, impressions foam or latex comfort layers for optimized back support. Look for zoned support: Advanced ortho mattresses like the Ortho Pro Spring Mattress feature different firmness zones to provide targeted support where your body needs it most. Consult healthcare providers: If you have chronic back issues, consider discussing mattress choices with your healthcare provider or physical therapist.

Wrapping it up

By understanding the facts about modern orthopaedic spring mattresses and following these ortho mattress buying tips, you can make an informed decision that supports both restful sleep and back health.

A quality ortho spring mattress from brands like Sleepwell can be a game-changing move for your back and spinal health. With its advanced tech and improvizations like impressions foam that contours the body and 3 zone pocket springs for enhanced pressure relief, Sleepwell brings about remarkable spring mattresses.

What else does one need? After all, the best mattress for your back health is one that maintains proper spinal alignment while providing comfort and a rejuvenating sleep experience.