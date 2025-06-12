Some countries, like the Schengen nations, the UAE, etc., have made travel insurance mandatory for visitors. Though it is not the case for all nations, travellers planning an international trip are still recommended to invest in one as its numerous benefits simply outweigh the cost.

International travel brings people close to what our wonderful planet has to offer. With interest in international tourism growing every day, there still remain various queries and misconceptions regarding it. One of the most asked questions about this is whether buying travel insurance online or offline is necessary for international travel or not. In this article, we will discuss the importance and necessity of international travel insurance in great depth so you can decide for yourself.

Is travel insurance required for international travel?

International travel is all about getting to know what the land beyond our known borders looks like. From witnessing enchanting natural landscapes and exploring hidden cultural landmarks to trying out mouthwatering local delicacies and partaking in thrilling activities, the adventure awaits at everyone’s fingertips. However, there is a lot of planning involved in executing the perfect international vacation. In recent times, travel insurance has emerged as one of the most integral parts of international vacation planning, and there are numerous good reasons for that.

The short answer to the question, “Whether travel insurance is required for international trips?”, is both yes and no. You see, as a general perspective, many countries and regions in the world have made travel insurance a mandatory requirement. Without international travel insurance, tourists won’t be able to enter these countries for tourism purposes. However, there are still many countries across the globe that haven’t made this compulsory, and tourists can visit those places without having travel medical insurance.

So, should you invest in travel insurance for international trips? Absolutely yes. If you plan on visiting an international destination where having travel medical insurance is mandatory, such as the countries in the Schengen area, you must invest in Schengen travel insurance . Failing to comply with these criteria can lead to visa application rejection. Besides, if you plan on visiting a country or countries where travel insurance is not mandatory, getting one is still highly recommended. This is because a lot of things can go wrong when you are on an international trip, and tackling such situations in a foreign land can be financially and mentally exhausting. So, to stay protected in case something unexpected strikes, make sure to invest in travel insurance online or offline.

What does international travel insurance cover?

To understand the need for travel insurance for international trips, we must explore what the typical policy covers. The coverage generally includes;

Expenses related to medical emergencies:

Medical care abroad can be very expensive. While on the trip, if you face medical emergencies, the policy will cover them. It takes care of hospitalisation, OPD treatment, room rent, medical repatriation, emergency medical evacuation, etc.

Trip cancellation: In case of unexpected trip curtailment, the policy will offer reimbursement to cover non-refundable expenses for activities, accommodation, etc.

Flight-related hassles: Flight-related hassles are some of the most persistent issues travellers going on international trips often face. However, with travel insurance, instances of missed connections, flight delays, cancellations, hijack distress, etc., are covered.

Baggage and content coverage: Delay or loss of checked-in baggage and theft of baggage contents while on the trip can be frustrating to deal with. The policy coverage includes such unexpected events, offering adequate reimbursements for swift management.

Personal liability: If you are liable for third-party damages abroad, the policy will assist you in compensating the affected party.

Emergency cash assistance: Ran out of cash after being a subject of theft or robbery on the journey? No worries. Travel insurance helps facilitate fund transfer from India in case of such emergencies.

Others: Travel insurance online or offline may also cover emergency dental costs, personal accident, hospital cash, loss of documents, common carrier accidents, emergency hotel accommodation for the insured individual, etc.

Benefits of international travel insurance

Here are some of the key perks of buying international travel insurance online or offline for your foreign trip;

Mandatory requirement: In some countries, having travel insurance is a mandatory requirement for applying for a visa. Also, some nations require proof of travel insurance before you can enter for tourism purposes. So, by having travel insurance, you can comply with this requirement and have a seamless entry and travel experience.

Wide coverage range: The main benefit of having travel insurance is that it comes with extensive coverage that takes care of emergency medical expenses, journey-related hassles and baggage-related inconveniences.

Financial security: With travel insurance, you can get adequate financial compensation to cover unfortunate events. This lets you deal with such issues easily, without needing to drain your travel budget.

Round-the-clock support: Dealing with unexpected events in a foreign land may seem difficult. You get 24/7 customer support and assistance with travel insurance, so you don’t feel stranded in a foreign country.

Accessible: Travel insurance is very accessible. Plans are available for all kinds of travellers, including solo travellers, family members, students, frequent flyers, the elderly, etc. Also, if you intend to visit multiple countries in the Schengen area, you can opt for the Schengen travel insurance, which is valid for the entire zone.

Peace of mind: Having travel insurance for your international trip eliminates a lot of worries, letting you focus on enjoying the trip more. Knowing the coverage has your back in case of the unexpected hits gives you the much-needed peace of mind.

Countries that you should visit with travel insurance

Planning a trip around the globe? Here are some of the popular destinations for which you will need to get travel insurance online or offline;

Schengen Zone: If you are planning on visiting a country or multiple countries in the Schengen Zone, you need to have travel insurance online or offline. You need a Schengen travel insurance that offers at least €30,000 in terms of coverage for medical emergencies for the entirety of the trip. Examples of Schengen countries are Austria, Estonia, France, Greece, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, etc.

Thailand: While it's not currently mandatory, having travel insurance is highly recommended if you plan on visiting Thailand. Some tourism officials in Thailand also want to change the rules to make having valid travel insurance a mandatory requirement for visitors.

USA: Though travel insurance is not mandatory for visiting the USA, getting one is highly advised. The steep cost of medical care in the US alone makes a good argument in favour of having travel insurance for visitors.

Antarctica: If you are visiting Antarctica for travel, you are most likely going on a cruise as part of a travel agency. Due to the extreme conditions, getting travel insurance for this visit has been made compulsory by every trip operator.

UAE: To visit the UAE, you need to apply for the UAE visa, and for that, you need to produce a valid travel medical insurance. So, make sure to check this point while planning this trip.

Tips to choose the right travel insurance for your international trip

When picking travel insurance online or offline, make sure that;

It covers your travel destination. It offers the right coverage as per your vacation needs. It is within your desired budget. All the policy inclusions and exclusions are listed and defined. The provider is trustworthy and has good ratings and reviews.

Conclusion

International travel insurance is mandatory in some countries and optional in others. Regardless of that, Indian travellers interested in foreign trips are highly recommended to invest in travel insurance online or offline for their journey. It not only helps comply with the visa and entry requirements in some nations, such as the Schengen countries, but also offers tons of other coverage benefits to assist travellers in case of unanticipated events.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.