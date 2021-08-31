Supertech's 40 storey Noida twin towers to be demolished, flat buyers will get a refund

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed demolition of twin 40-storey towers of Supertech's Emerald Court project in NOIDA here for violation of building by-laws.

The apex court directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad high court, which directed demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

It said the construction of Supertech's twin 40 storey towers having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with NOIDA authority and the high court was correct in holding that view.

The bench said that demolition exercise of the twin towers be carried out within three months under the supervision of NOIDA and an expert agency and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd.

The top court said that recently it has seen rampant unauthorised construction in metropolitan areas in collusion with planning authorities and it has to be dealt with sternly.

Earlier, this month the top court had slammed the Noida Authority for its "shocking exercise of power" in sanctioning two residential towers of real estate developer Supertech in a green area. The top court also pointed out that the authority blocked right to information requests from homebuyers about the building plans.

The top court had told the Noida Authority, "From the way you are arguing it appears that you are the promoter. You cannot be fighting against the homebuyers".

The top court had further added that as a public authority, it has to take a neutral stand, but its conduct reeks of corruption from the eyes, ears and nose.

The top court verdict came on appeals by Supertech and Noida authority challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict on April 11, 2014, to demolish two towers, Apex and Ceyane, constructed, which was part of Supertech's Emerald Court project.